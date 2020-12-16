Advertisement

Florida diver hits jackpot with amazing shark teeth discovery

Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth
Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth(Nastasio)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Diver Mike Nastasio, or Captain Mike as he prefers to be called, hit the jackpot during a dive in Venice this weekend.

There’s a reason Venice is known for its shark teeth. Captain Mike found a very large tooth.

“It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16. I had to cut my dive short because I could not catch my breath after snatching it up,” Nastasio wrote in a social media post.

Check out this BEAST of a tooth! I recovered it yesterday in Venice. It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16....

Posted by Michael Nastasio on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska vs Rutgers
Nebraska vs Rutgers kickoff time moved
A Texas mother said she wasn't allowed by her autistic son's side during a haircut.
‘Her behavior was inexcusable’: Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut
On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI...
‘Feels like a win’: CHI Health COVID-19 vaccine recipient shares experience a day later
Thieves target southwest Omaha daycare vans
(MGN)
Tuesday Dec. 15 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 128 new cases, 4 deaths

Latest News

In the NerdWallet survey, more than 2,000 U.S. adults were asked how their December holiday...
Change of plans: How the pandemic disrupts holiday travel
LIVE: Biden to introduce Buttigieg as transportation secretary nominee
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden case
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
Biden set to introduce Buttigieg as his transportation pick