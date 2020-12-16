Advertisement

Five NDCS facilities relaunch visitation

(KOLNKGIN)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will be relaunching inmate visitation at five facilities.

Beginning December 16, visitors can submit a request for the facility they wish to visit. They must be made in advance and the visitations begin on December 23. Visitors must follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“The guidelines are those that were instituted this summer, when the agency resumed visitation after the initial onset of the coronavirus,” said NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes. “Family members and friends will be required to register online for a timeslot in which to visit. They will also be required to wear masks, socially distance during the visit, and will be screened upon entry into each building.”

According to the release, visitation will be available at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility, Work Ethic Camp, and the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln.

Visitation is only being allowed inside facilities without active cases of COVID-19.

