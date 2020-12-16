Advertisement

Deputies: Florida man dies after window shuts on him during burglary attempt

Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a...
Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a burglary attempt.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (Gray News) - Investigators in a Florida county announced a man died when a window he used to gain entry during a burglary attempt unexpectedly shut on him.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hernandez, 32, was found dead Saturday at a home on 46th Street in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies determined Hernandez attempted to break into the home by climbing through the window. When the window closed, he was pinned.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Hernandez suspended in the air.

Detectives with the office’s major crimes unit are handling the investigation.

Death Investigation Update

Update on Lehigh Acres death investigation

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska vs Rutgers
Nebraska vs Rutgers kickoff time moved
A Texas mother said she wasn't allowed by her autistic son's side during a haircut.
‘Her behavior was inexcusable’: Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut
On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI...
‘Feels like a win’: CHI Health COVID-19 vaccine recipient shares experience a day later
Thieves target southwest Omaha daycare vans
Nebraska Cornhuskers inside linebacker Collin Miller #31 Football vs Minnesota
Collin Miller probably hanging up the cleats

Latest News

New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Some Omaha residents still waiting for trash service
Hour by hour forecast - Thursday
David’s Evening Forecast – Melting on the way as sunshine and warmer temperatures return!
Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
Slippery roads in western Pennsylvania
Wednesday, December 16th
David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast