Delivering letters of love to residents of long term care facilities

Papillion residents are writing letters of love for people living in care facilities or nursing...
Papillion residents are writing letters of love for people living in care facilities or nursing homes.(Kelly Bohlman)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents in nursing homes and care facilities across the Metro are getting an extra reason to smile.

People across Papillion are writing up and dropping off letters of love.

“They don’t understand why no one’s coming to see them, why the people they rely on can’t be there and so just getting those letters to know they’re not forgotten,” Kris Epps-Martinez said. “They’re thinking of you, they care about you, they love you.”

As a hospice nurse, Epps-Martinez has seen a lot of heartbreak this year.

“It’s just, it’s been surreal,” she said.

Many of her patients and their families are separated during their final moments.

“The last they saw their loved one, they were fine and able to visit them,” Epps-Martinez said. “And the next thing you know, they’ve got one foot in this world and one in the next.”

Experiencing that made the decision to help deliver letters of love to long term care facilities and nursing homes across the Metro an easy yes.

“I’m there anyway. So you know, I’m happy to help out in any way I can,” she said with a smile.

Kelly Bohlman is the one who came up with the idea.

“Unfortunately, the idea came to me in the middle of the night less than a week ago, maybe a week ago,” Bohlman said with a laugh.

Her husband quickly put together the drop boxes and they set them up at two locally owned businesses.

“We have one at Grecian Gyros in Tara Plaza in Papillion and we have one at PostNet Papillion which is over off of 84th & 370,” Bohlman said.

Bohlman and Epps-Martinez are asking anyone and everyone to write a letter, color a picture or even just sign a card and drop it off.

“They’re special people in our society and they’re not forgotten and they’re loved,” Bohlman said. “I just hope that it brings a smile to their face if they’re down a little bit during the holiday season.”

Mark your calendars, the letters will be picked up on December 20th and delivered just before Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

