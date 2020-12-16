David’s Evening Forecast – Melting on the way as sunshine and warmer temperatures return!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds, fog, and cold temperatures made for another dreary day for Omaha. We dropped into the upper-teens very early this morning, before sticking with the 20s and lower-30s for the rest of the day. As soon as the western edge of the Metro started to see peeks of sunshine, more clouds rolled back into the picture. Even a few fine snowflakes fell in spots this afternoon.

Clouds eventually clear out overnight, but we could see some dense freezing fog form. Temperatures will drop down into the teens.

Hour by hour forecast - Thursday (WOWT)

Mostly sunny skies return for all of us Thursday, allowing highs to warm into the low to mid-30s! Our average high for this time of year is 35°. More clouds again Friday, but highs will continue to climb into the lower-40s. We should finally start to see some melting of last week’s snow!

Highs take a brief dip back into the lower-30s Saturday, before a few days of warming take hold. Highs will range from the mid-40s to the lower-50s Sunday through Tuesday. This stretch of warmer weather should melt the majority of the snow pack left. Colder air moves back in as we approach Christmas Day, but at this point we’re looking to stay mostly dry. Because of the days of melting on the way, our chance for a “White Christmas” (at least one inch of snow on the ground) is looking pretty slim this year.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.