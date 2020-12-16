Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast – Melting on the way as sunshine and warmer temperatures return!

By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds, fog, and cold temperatures made for another dreary day for Omaha. We dropped into the upper-teens very early this morning, before sticking with the 20s and lower-30s for the rest of the day. As soon as the western edge of the Metro started to see peeks of sunshine, more clouds rolled back into the picture. Even a few fine snowflakes fell in spots this afternoon.

Clouds eventually clear out overnight, but we could see some dense freezing fog form. Temperatures will drop down into the teens.

Hour by hour forecast - Thursday
Hour by hour forecast - Thursday(WOWT)

Mostly sunny skies return for all of us Thursday, allowing highs to warm into the low to mid-30s! Our average high for this time of year is 35°. More clouds again Friday, but highs will continue to climb into the lower-40s. We should finally start to see some melting of last week’s snow!

Highs take a brief dip back into the lower-30s Saturday, before a few days of warming take hold. Highs will range from the mid-40s to the lower-50s Sunday through Tuesday. This stretch of warmer weather should melt the majority of the snow pack left. Colder air moves back in as we approach Christmas Day, but at this point we’re looking to stay mostly dry. Because of the days of melting on the way, our chance for a “White Christmas” (at least one inch of snow on the ground) is looking pretty slim this year.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska vs Rutgers
Nebraska vs Rutgers kickoff time moved
A Texas mother said she wasn't allowed by her autistic son's side during a haircut.
‘Her behavior was inexcusable’: Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut
On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI...
‘Feels like a win’: CHI Health COVID-19 vaccine recipient shares experience a day later
Thieves target southwest Omaha daycare vans
Nebraska Cornhuskers inside linebacker Collin Miller #31 Football vs Minnesota
Collin Miller probably hanging up the cleats

Latest News

Wednesday, December 16th
David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Culminates December 21st
The Great Conjunction: Saturn, Jupiter align to create ‘Christmas Star’ Dec. 21
A look at precipitation midday Wednesday
Nor’easter pummeling New England and the Mid-Atlantic with heavy snow, wind, and freezing rain
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Light fog, stubborn clouds and cold weather Wednesday