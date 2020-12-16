Collin Miller probably hanging up the cleats

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are decisions to be made soon for the Huskers seniors. Most of those are football decisions, Collin Miller’s is a life decision.

After leaving the field on a stretcher against Illinois the senior captain has not returned, he was diagnosed with a spinal concussion. After several meetings with doctors, he is strongly leaning toward calling it a career.

“Looking down the road at my health I probably won’t be coming back, probably hang up the cleats for good, for health reasons, make sure I can throw the ball with my kid down the road, drive my own car down the road, take a shower on my own, feed myself on my own,” said Miller.

Like many of his teammates, Collin had NFL aspirations, this decision will eliminate that opportunity but he seems at peace with the choice.

“One thing about Nebraska they treat you like an NFL team out here, they treat you like a celebrity, I can kind of say I fulfilled those achievements I wanted to reach playing for the great state of Nebraska, it was a fun run,” said Miller.

Collin was honored with 16 other players on senior day before the home game this past Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.