Addressing behavioral health amid pandemic, holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The duration of the pandemic and its consequences may worsen seasonal depression during the holiday season.

An expert at Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services says seeking help is the key, and remote access to behavioral health services has improved this year.

For the past 10 weeks, Laura Christensen has spent parts of her day on a virtual peer support call with clients like her who struggle with isolation.

“There’s a lot of people out there dealing with that,” Christensen said.

In the past, she would avoid talking to friends and refrain from breaking her routine of going to the same stores. That was until the pandemic finally pushed her over the edge to reach out for help from behavioral health experts.

“It’s the way to make yourself feel better, communicating with others who may feel exactly the way you do,” Christensen said.

As the holidays draw closer, D.H.H.S. director of behavioral Sheri Dawson says the consequences of the pandemic, including job loss or prolonged isolation, may worsen seasonal depression. Governor Pete Ricketts even included Dawson in Monday’s COVID-19 press conference.

“Behavioral health has been slow to truly get to telehealth like other parts of medicine, and what COVID-19 did was--in order for people to have access safely--[the industry] had to adopt telehealth,” Dawson said.

The director of behavioral health says a recent and soon to be published D.H.H.S. survey revealed 80 percent of its providers didn’t utilize telehealth services pre-pandemic. But 92 percent are now offering those services.

“The no-show rates really came down for some of those services and people were actually getting access,” Dawson said.

Clients like Laura Christensen may feel a stigma at first, but if you can breakthrough, she says you can start to less lonely with the help of professionals.

“You’ll feel more and more comfortable every time you attend,” she said. “And they’ll make you feel welcome.”

You or your children may be facing behavioral health challenges this season. Clients like Laura have been seeing providers like Lutheran Family Services, which provides help to adults and children.

