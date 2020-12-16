Advertisement

82 Lincoln firefighters receive COVID-19 vaccination

LFR Vaccination
LFR Vaccination(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over 80 first-responders were able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Lincoln on Wednesday morning.

Eighty-two members of Lincoln Fire and Rescue were able to receive the vaccination at the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department beginning at 8 a.m. First-responders are among the group in Phase 1A of the Nebraska Vaccination Plan.

LFR Captain Brian Giles was among the first to get the shot and did so without hesitation.

“Not only is it to the benefit of citizens but for my own health,” Giles said. “I’m getting up there in years, so anything I can do to protect myself and protect my family so I can come to work and continue to do what I do.”

LFR received 85 doses from Bryan Health, which received about 400 vaccinations earlier this week.

On Thursday, another batch of doses will be given to additional EMTs in partnership with Bryan Health and CHI Health.

