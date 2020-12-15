Tuesday Dec. 15 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 128 new cases, 4 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and four new deaths.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 47,197. The previous week which ended Saturday saw a positivity rate of 28.1%, a decrease from 30.2% the previous week. Similarly, the county’s risk dial nudged down from 3.7 to 3.5, though remained in the red, or “severe,” category.

The number of deaths in Douglas County is now 405. Three men and a woman over 60 have passed away.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 74% occupancy, with 391 beds available.

A total of 23,986 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

When you do get a #COVID19Vaccine, make sure to get the V-Safe app! #COVID19 #Coronavirus #SocialDistance #WearAMask... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Monday, December 14, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.