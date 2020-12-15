Advertisement

Southwest Iowa families given a Christmas boost

New Visions Homeless Services gives hope to families in Southwest Iowa
New Visions Homeless Services gives hope to families in Southwest Iowa(WOWT)
By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New Visions Homeless Service in Council Bluffs, Iowa is giving hope to families in need. The organization is holding its annual community-wide Christmas celebration.

“We know that 2020 has been hard. And so, a lot of things have come up unexpectedly leaving people wondering how they’re going to provide Christmas,” the organization’s Chief Operation Officer, Brandy Waller, explained.

She said this year will look a little different.

“Just like in 2020 style it’s the year of pivot,” Waller said.

Families will drive through a Christmas village, and make stops at different pods.

Volunteers, including Santa Claus, will hand out wrapped presents for kids and their parents.

“They get a stuffed animal. And we have diapers for families,” Waller said.

The families cannot leave without a holiday meal box.

“With the full turkey and milk and eggs and potatoes,” Waller added.

At the end of the drive, kids will get a big special bag to be opened on Christmas Day.

“We had various very generous donors that went out shopping for them so that they would be able to get items off of their wish list,” Waller said.

Normally this event is one night only. They serve around 1,500 cars. However, thanks to donors and volunteers 1,000 cars will drive through the Christmas village for three nights in a row.

“We want mom and dad to use their dollars to pay their rent. Pay their utilities,” Waller said.

As families head home with a trunk full of items staff and volunteers hope they also receive an important message.

“You have a whole community behind you that loves you and that supports you and things will get better,” Waller added.

The event will end Wednesday, December 16th.

If there are still gifts and donations, the shelter will continue to hand them out to families until Christmas day.

Families who are not registered with another organization can qualify to receive gifts. You can sign up here.

Or you can call New Visions Service’s office on Thursday, December 17th at 712.322.7570.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speilbound —- like many other business — had to furlough a huge number of their staff earlier...
Omaha businesses react to new DHM
(MGN)
Sunday Dec. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 400 new cases
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Solid waste collection suspended
Fremont Santa Claus spreads cheer after rough year
Fremont Santa Claus spreads cheer after rough year
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, 150 new cases

Latest News

Nebraska Medicine prepares for the vaccine.
Nebraska Medicine will start vaccinating frontline workers Thursday
Ricketts addresses mental health in a press conference Monday.
Ricketts address mental health amid pandemic - 5PM
FULL VIDEO: First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Omaha
FULL VIDEO: First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Omaha
CHI Health gives first vaccine- 5PM
CHI Health gives first vaccine- 5PM