Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Stuck in the clouds and the cold yet again

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are in place and they aren’t going anywhere today. Combine that with snow pack and an east wind and it will be a struggle to warm yet again. Highs will reach the lower 20s at best.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

There is the chance of some flurries in the area as well but I don’t expect those to have any impact. Most of the accumulation will stay to our west into Central Nebraska as you can see here.

Tuesday Snow (WOWT)

We’ll try to break through the clouds Wednesday but I’m not overly optimistic that will happen much at all. At least not enough to warm us out of the 20s yet. Thursday will be when the sunshine returns in full force and starts the melting process.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

