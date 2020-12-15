Papillion’s mask ordinance expires

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Papillion’s mask ordinance has expired now that the number of COVID-19 patients occupying hospitals beds has fallen.

Nebraska’s bed occupancy has dropped below 20% on a 14-day average.

The city continues to remind the public to follow all safety measures. They recommend avoiding gatherings, washing your hands, and social distancing from those outside your household.

In addition, many businesses are still required to wear masks. According to the city, this ordinance does not invalidate the mask requirement for businesses.

The city is considering reactivating the ordinance if the state re-enters the orange zone- more than 20% hospital bed occupancy by COVID-19 patients.

