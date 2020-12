LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff between Nebraska and Rutgers Friday has been moved from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Huskers will play in Piscataway, New Jersey. The game will be aired via the Big Ten Network.

[ Update ] - Friday's kick will now be at 6:30pm CT on @BigTenNetwork. https://t.co/TUDYYetyc9 — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) December 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.