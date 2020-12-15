Marquette knocks off No. 9 Creighton 89-84

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A game of runs, after leading by nine early in the second half Creighton needed a 12-1 run to pull within one with 2:32 to go. From there Marquette did enough to win by five 89-84. D.J. Carton scored a career-high 20 points, and Greg Elliott and Dawson Garcia combined for 23 of their 28 in the second half.

Mitch Ballock went 8 of 13 on 3-pointers and had a season-high 26 points to lead Creighton. Denzel Mahoney added 21 big points. Including a three in that 12-1 run that cut it to a four-point difference.

It took a tremendous shooting performance by Marquette to win this, they made 57% behind the arc and hit 53% from the field, which includes everything inside the arc as well.

Earlier in the day, Creighton was ranked ninth in the AP poll, also the 100th time they appeared in the poll. The Bluejays now head east for two games against St. John’s Thursday and UConn Sunday.

