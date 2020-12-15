Advertisement

Douglas County Historical Society looks back at mass Polio vaccinations

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a step back in time… Polio vaccines were delivered to Omaha nearly seven decades ago.

Researchers at the Douglas County Historical society are dusting off the archives and going through dozens of pictures from the Omaha World-Herald photo archives.

“Polio had been ravaging the country for so many years. It was terrifying to so many people and it was just a really big deal to finally have some protection from it,” said Natalie Kammerer, Douglas County Historical Society research specialist

As the nation is starting to breathe a sigh of relief with the new covid-19 vaccine… research specialist Natalie Kammerer is discovering parallels to what we are seeing now, like the amount of press surrounding the vaccine and the education process.

Scientists are doing the same thing now, working to inform people on how the vaccine works.

“There still was this push to get people excited to get people confident. There wasn’t an anti-vax movement really at all so there wasn’t so much the idea of convincing people to get it but rather letting people know it was there and getting them interested in it,” said Kammerer.

And the images seven decades apart have similarities too.

Like seeing the first health care workers take the COVID-19 vaccine.

A key difference we are seeing this time around?

It boils down to how much science and research has advanced in the decades since the polio vaccine was finally made available to the general public.

Scientists started trying to create a polio vaccine in the 1930s.

“It wasn’t until 1952, 53 that a promising vaccine was developed,” said Kammerer.

Kammerer says one thing is very clear with the two vaccines… hope.

“It’s changed the way that we’ve lived our lives and it changed the way kids lived their lives and the way that parents wanted kids to live their lives for decades and it just kind of gets rid of that fear,” said Kammerer.

