Douglas County Commissioners battle over CARES Act funding, Juvenile Justice Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fireworks at The Douglas County Commissioners meeting this morning as two outgoing commissioners proposed to add an extra ten million dollars to the 120-million-dollar Justice Center Project that will expand the courthouse and include a juvenile detention center.

The last meeting for the two outgoing commissioners was long, at times angry, and very personal. And at times, completely out of control.

Outgoing commissioner Clare Duda did say what he wanted to say, accusing commissioner James Cavanaugh of delaying The Justice Center Project in order to seek publicity.

“This has turned into just a fountain of free publicity for his so, of course, he will never want to see us resolve this, get it built, move on… he’s gotten so much free publicity out of this I heard he’s thinking about running for mayor,” said Duda.

“I’m telling you things I believe I don’t know these factually,” said Duda.

James Cavanaugh said, “Wild accusations are only consistent with one thing they are all untrue and the fact is we’re here at the 11th hour without a hearing, without a plan that anybody has had a chance to see so that he and his lame-duck associate can employ their last gasp to put ten million dollars behind a failing project that is largely unnecessary as far as the kid’s jail portion goes.”

The Juvenile Detention Center continues to be the most controversial portion of the Justice Center Expansion Project.

Many citizens who spoke today believe money intended for COVID relief, should be used for COVID relief.

“And I don’t know how the CARES money got into the public fund and now is only to be addressed as the public fund.”

Today the board voted to approve an extra ten million CARES Act dollars that will go into the general fund to be used for the Justice Center Project.

Commissioner Boyle voted to approve the proposal but plans to bring it up next year when two newly elected members join the Board of Commissioners.

