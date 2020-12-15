David’s Evening Forecast - Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures stick around Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday started with temperatures in the teens. While snow fell in central Nebraska and into Kansas, most of us in the WOWT viewing area remained dry. Outside of a few flurries, clouds hung on tough for another day, with temperatures only warming into the low to mid-20s.

We’ll drop back into the teens tonight, under cloudy skies. Clouds won’t budge much again Wednesday! The lack of sunshine, paired with the snowpack, will keep temperatures in the 20s for another day. Our average high for this time of year is 35°.

Hour by hour forecast Wednesday (WOWT)

We’ll finally climb back near that average Thursday, with the sun making a reappearance! Highs will warm into the lower-40s by Friday, giving us the opportunity to melt some of the snow cover from last weekend. Right on cue, our next chance for a brief snow shower arrives Friday evening into Friday night, especially north of I-80.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

After a cool-down back into the lower-30s Saturday, a nice stretch of “warmer” weather arrives. Highs look to warm into the mid to upper-40s Sunday through Tuesday, before cooling back off into the 30s as we approach Christmas Day.

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecasts anytime

