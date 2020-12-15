Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Nebraska Medicine

COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Nebraska Medicine on Tuesday morning, Dec. 15, 2020.
COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Nebraska Medicine on Tuesday morning, Dec. 15, 2020.(Courtesy of Nebraska Medicine)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after CHI Health and Bryan Health received and began using their doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, officials at Nebraska Medicine said they had received a delivery of about 3,000 doses there.

FedEx delivered the vaccine at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Nebraska Medicine spokeswoman.

Area first-responders are set to receive 660 of those doses. A Douglas County Health Department spokesman said Tuesday morning that plans are being finalized about which first-responders will be getting the first allotment of vaccines and other logistics as DCHD doesn’t have a place to adequately store those vaccinations.

Nebraska Medicine officials said Monday that they expected to start vaccinating frontline workers on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI Health-Bergan Mercy, was the...
Nebraska hospitals administer state’s first COVID-19 vaccinations
Speilbound —- like many other business — had to furlough a huge number of their staff earlier...
Omaha businesses react to new DHM
Omaha man sentenced to 165 years behind bars for string of sexual assaults
Nebraska Electoral College vote
Nebraska, Iowa electoral colleges vote to re-elect Trump
Dicks Sporting goods theft arrest
3 arrested for stealing $7k in merchandise from Council Bluffs sporting goods

Latest News

On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI...
CHI Health COVID-19 vaccine recipient shares experience a day later
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release have half of inmate population