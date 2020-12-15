COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Nebraska Medicine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after CHI Health and Bryan Health received and began using their doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, officials at Nebraska Medicine said they had received a delivery of about 3,000 doses there.

FedEx delivered the vaccine at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Nebraska Medicine spokeswoman.

Area first-responders are set to receive 660 of those doses. A Douglas County Health Department spokesman said Tuesday morning that plans are being finalized about which first-responders will be getting the first allotment of vaccines and other logistics as DCHD doesn’t have a place to adequately store those vaccinations.

Nebraska Medicine officials said Monday that they expected to start vaccinating frontline workers on Thursday.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.