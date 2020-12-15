Advertisement

CHI Health COVID-19 vaccine recipient shares experience a day later

On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI...
On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI Health-Bergan Mercy, was the first to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccination in Omaha. The second dose will be administered in 21 days.(Brian Mastre / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations administered at CHI Health on Monday are talking about how things are going a day later.

Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI Health-Bergan Mercy, was the first to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccination in Omaha on Monday. He said he was back to work on Tuesday and feeling fine.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI Health-Bergan Mercy, was the...
Nebraska hospitals administer state’s first COVID-19 vaccinations
Speilbound —- like many other business — had to furlough a huge number of their staff earlier...
Omaha businesses react to new DHM
Omaha man sentenced to 165 years behind bars for string of sexual assaults
Nebraska Electoral College vote
Nebraska, Iowa electoral colleges vote to re-elect Trump
Dicks Sporting goods theft arrest
3 arrested for stealing $7k in merchandise from Council Bluffs sporting goods

Latest News

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Nebraska Medicine on Tuesday morning, Dec. 15, 2020.
COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Nebraska Medicine
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release have half of inmate population