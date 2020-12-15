Advertisement

AAA expects 34 million fewer Americans to travel this holiday season

It’s a 30% drop
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – AAA Travel is projecting a nearly 30% drop in holiday travel this year.

It’s expecting at least 34 million fewer U.S. residents will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, compared to a year ago.

“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations,” said AAA Travel Senior Vice President Paula Twidale. “That will not be the case this year.”

Many Americans may be listening to advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which warns against travel over the holidays during the pandemic.

AAA Travel predicts nearly 3 million Americans will fly over the holidays.

That’s down almost 60% from a year ago.

About 81 million people will travel by car, about 25% fewer than during the 2019 holiday season.

