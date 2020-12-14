Advertisement

Virginia woman ‘Ms. Ellen’ celebrates 103rd birthday

By Hannah Eason
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Last week, a Prince George native turned 103 years “young.”

Family and friends of Deacon Ellen Jones, or “Ms. Ellen,” set up a throne-like area for her to enjoy during a drive-thru birthday party. Loved ones drove by to show their socially-distant love and support.

Ms. Ellen was front and center as cars drove by honking and waving, but she says there’s one thing in particular that would make her birthday wishes come true:

“Love for all people, and President Barack Obama and his family to wish me a happy birthday. A happy 103rd birthday,” Jones said.

Jones was born on Dec. 10, 1917. If you do the math, you’ll realize she lived through the end of World War I and the entire Great Depression.

Ms. Ellen watched Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech live, and she lived through the Civil Rights Movement as an adult.

Deacon Jones has also seen 17 presidents inaugurated in her days on Earth. Even today, Jones is an active member of the NAACP and other prestigious organizations.

Join NBC12 in wishing Ms. Ellen a Happy 103rd Birthday!

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speilbound —- like many other business — had to furlough a huge number of their staff earlier...
Omaha businesses react to new DHM
(MGN)
Sunday Dec. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 400 new cases
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, 150 new cases
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Solid waste collection suspended
“It’s been a busy day all throughout the Metro,” says La Vista Police Ofc. Pablo Jimenez.
La Vista Police working on special project to reduce winter weather crashes

Latest News

Here are some facts about the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Facts about the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
An 11-year-old Alaskan husky was in a field behind her home when someone pulled up in a vehicle...
Dog mistaken for coyote, shot, killed, family believes
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president