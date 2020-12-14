Advertisement

Sunday Dec. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 400 new cases

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 400 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and zero new deaths.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 46,579. The previous week which ended Saturday saw a positivity rate of 28.1 percent, a decrease from 30.2 percent the previous week.

The number of deaths in Douglas County remains at 399.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 74 percent occupancy, with 391 beds available.

A total of 23,491 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

