South Omaha Historical Grant Committee makes 2021 grant selection

KFYR-TV
KFYR-TV(KFYR-TV)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:47 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The South Omaha Historical Grant Committee has released funding details for the 2021 grant cycle.

According to the release, there will be 17 grant recipients and each reflects worthy projects throughout the target area.

The recipients include:

  • Banister’s Leadership Academy- $18,000
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands- $6,500
  • Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands- $5,000
  • Cinco de Mayo Omaha- $12,000
  • City Sprouts- $15,600
  • Completely KIDS- $4,000
  • El Museo Latino- $25,000
  • Estrellitas de Omaha- $7,500
  • Father Flanagan’s Boys Home- $3,700
  • Girls Incorporated- $10,000
  • Heartland Hope Mission-$5,000
  • Latino Center of the Midlands- $7,000
  • Latino Peace Officers Association- $15,600
  • Miguel Keith Project- $16,800
  • Police Athletics for Community Engagement (P.A.C.E)- $32,172.53
  • Salvation Army Kroc Center- $7,500
  • Victory Boxing Club- $25,000

