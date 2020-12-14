South Omaha Historical Grant Committee makes 2021 grant selection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The South Omaha Historical Grant Committee has released funding details for the 2021 grant cycle.

According to the release, there will be 17 grant recipients and each reflects worthy projects throughout the target area.

The recipients include:

Banister’s Leadership Academy- $18,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands- $6,500

Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands- $5,000

Cinco de Mayo Omaha- $12,000

City Sprouts- $15,600

Completely KIDS- $4,000

El Museo Latino- $25,000

Estrellitas de Omaha- $7,500

Father Flanagan’s Boys Home- $3,700

Girls Incorporated- $10,000

Heartland Hope Mission-$5,000

Latino Center of the Midlands- $7,000

Latino Peace Officers Association- $15,600

Miguel Keith Project- $16,800

Police Athletics for Community Engagement (P.A.C.E)- $32,172.53

Salvation Army Kroc Center- $7,500

Victory Boxing Club- $25,000

