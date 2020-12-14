Advertisement

Source: Cleveland Indians to change team name

Tribe Time is over
Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will no longer be the “Indians."
Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will no longer be the “Indians."(WOIO via Gray News)
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will no longer be the “Indians,” according to the New York Times.

The decision came down on Sunday in the midst of social justice movements to stop sports teams from using Native American-themed elements for their mascots.

The team already began phasing out Chief Wahoo before the 2019 season, moving to the block C logo for all of their uniforms and imagery.

There was talk of dropping the mascot name prior to the 2020 season like Washington’s NFL team did to their “Redskins” mascot, but Cleveland kept the name for another season.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona already gave his opinion on the hot-button topic in July saying, “I think it’s time to move forward.”

Later that month, team owner Paul Dolan held a meeting with players to share their own thoughts on changing the mascot.

“The way the players expressed themselves in a mature manner and a respectful manner, and the way Paul listened, I think it’s one of the reasons I speak so glowingly about our organization. I was really proud of everybody,” Francona said after the meeting.

Copyright 2020 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer slide off of I80, other crashes also in the area.
Slick roads lead to multiple crashes along interstate in Nebraska, Iowa
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Solid waste collection suspended
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, 150 new cases
A Sarpy County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash at Hwy 370 and 200th St.
Sarpy Co. sheriff’s deputy involved in crash
Family sues Kwik Shop for selling alcohol to Omaha teen who died in crash

Latest News

Smaller health care operations say they have a lot of questions when it comes to their role in...
Questions linger over vaccine distribution for smaller operations
New York police officers move in on the scene of a shooting at the Cathedral Church of St. John...
Gunman shot by police at NYC cathedral Christmas concert
This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort