Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Not much melting to start the week as sunshine is limited

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with the coldest air of the season in place. Temperatures in the teens will feel like single digits with any gust of light wind. Clouds are forecast to increase today limiting our ability to warm much at all. Mid 20s will likely be the best we do with an ENE wind at 5-10 mph.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

The clouds that move in today will stick with us all night and all day Tuesday. There is the potential for a little bit of light snow on our western fringe counties from a system moving by mainly to our southwest on Tuesday. Some 1-3″ snow totals are possible from Norfolk to Columbus and York. The rest of the Nebraska side of the river will see very little to anything as dry air chews up a lot of it. Iowa should stay dry.

Tuesday Snowfall (WOWT)

it will be a bit of a struggle to warm still through Wednesday before some warmer days and more sunshine move in to end the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

