Omaha man sentenced to 165 years behind bars for string of sexual assaults

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Stephen Prior of Omaha was sentenced today to 165-220 years in prison for his involvement in a string of sexual assaults from 2017, burglary, robbery, possession of a firearm to commit a felony, and other charges.

He was found guilty of all counts in September of this year.

In 2017, a home invasion and assault was reported near 156th and Giles. The sexual assault prompted a manhunt in the area. Prior was arrested two hours after Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis named Prior as their suspect in the case.

Investigators believed he might be connected to other sexual assaults that all have a common thread. Each of the victims worked in the medical field.

