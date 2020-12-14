Advertisement

Omaha Everyday: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska

Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Make an appointment for the #WeGiveBlood Holiday Blood Drive on Dec. 21 at Ralston Arena and the Holiday Inn and suites in Council Bluffs, sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska.

Find out more details in this Omaha Everyday with Dave Webber as he talks to Dr. William McDonnell, Medical Director for Medical Policy at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska.

