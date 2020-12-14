Omaha businesses react to new DHM

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Directed health measures in Nebraska have changed once again.

6 News spoke with a couple of local businesses who said how they’re dealing with the whiplash.

It’s been an absolute rollercoaster of a year for businesses having to constantly change how they operate their stores, but some in the metro are trying to find consistency in following the rules.

Over the past year several local businesses say they are following the rules but trying to make it easier on themselves -- keeping capacity low so they don’t have to change seating and set up every time case numbers rise or fall.

Speilbound —- like many other businesses — had to furlough a huge number of their staff earlier this year.

It was not until August they felt safe doing more than takeout. Since then —- they’ve kept capacity at a minimum anticipating rules would change again.

It’s not a decision they’ve made lightly. Speilbound is a passion project for director Kaleb Michaud and learning to cope with the restrictions has put them in a tight spot.

“Our store was a small part of our business in March and we had to completely trance form that to now being an online game store where you can buy games for pick up or shipping and if it wasn’t for that we wouldn’t be open today,” said Kaleb Michaud, Speilbound director.

The bulk of their business previously used to be people coming in and enjoying a couple of hours playing games and having a drink.

But now with many opting to stay home and stay safe, do not seem that business anymore. And they’re not the only ones choosing to stick with the stricter DHMs.

