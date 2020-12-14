Advertisement

Nebraska Medicine will start vaccinating frontline workers Thursday

NebMed expects its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive in the next couple of days
By Tara Campbell
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine’s expecting their first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine in the next couple of days; marking the beginning of the end for its front-line workers. Roughly a thousand of them will start getting their vaccinations this Thursday

“We’re going to lineup up clinics here every other day or so going forward into the holidays and we’ll be making sure we give this vaccine as quickly as we can,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Nebraska Medicine.

A portion of Nebraska Medicine’s shipment is going to first responders working closely with them; all a long time in the making.

“Don’t get the idea that this is just a walk in the park,” Dr. Rupp said. “This is a big deal.”

Every detail carefully thought through; from the ultra-cold freezers to store the Pfizer vaccine, to who will get it first.

“Providers who are in the emergency department, who are in our urgent situations, our trauma team for instance, where they’re really seeing a lot of patients prior to being able to define whether they have COVID,” said Dr. Rupp. “We feel like these are the people at the highest risk.”

And, of course, those working the COVID-19 ICUs.

“Providers who are giving direct care to our covid positive patients within our covid units, so they’re right in the same echelon of getting vaccinated very, very quickly,” said Dr. Rupp, noting they’ll each get their first shot, trusting the second shipment will arrive in time for that critical second vaccination three weeks later. “So we’re not holding back any vaccine, meaning everybody’s just going to get their first shot and we’re going to exhaust that first supply.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speilbound —- like many other business — had to furlough a huge number of their staff earlier...
Omaha businesses react to new DHM
(MGN)
Sunday Dec. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 400 new cases
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Solid waste collection suspended
Fremont Santa Claus spreads cheer after rough year
Fremont Santa Claus spreads cheer after rough year
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, 150 new cases

Latest News

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
‘Healing is coming’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
In a major turning point in the coronavirus pandemic, the first COVID-19 vaccines are being...
First COVID vaccines administered in US as death toll passes 300,000
Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams spoke Monday on promoting confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.
Surgeon general: COVID-19 vaccine confidence critical
FILE - In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband,...
US COVID-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin