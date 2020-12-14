Nebraska Medicine will start vaccinating frontline workers Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine’s expecting their first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine in the next couple of days; marking the beginning of the end for its front-line workers. Roughly a thousand of them will start getting their vaccinations this Thursday

“We’re going to lineup up clinics here every other day or so going forward into the holidays and we’ll be making sure we give this vaccine as quickly as we can,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Nebraska Medicine.

A portion of Nebraska Medicine’s shipment is going to first responders working closely with them; all a long time in the making.

“Don’t get the idea that this is just a walk in the park,” Dr. Rupp said. “This is a big deal.”

Every detail carefully thought through; from the ultra-cold freezers to store the Pfizer vaccine, to who will get it first.

“Providers who are in the emergency department, who are in our urgent situations, our trauma team for instance, where they’re really seeing a lot of patients prior to being able to define whether they have COVID,” said Dr. Rupp. “We feel like these are the people at the highest risk.”

And, of course, those working the COVID-19 ICUs.

“Providers who are giving direct care to our covid positive patients within our covid units, so they’re right in the same echelon of getting vaccinated very, very quickly,” said Dr. Rupp, noting they’ll each get their first shot, trusting the second shipment will arrive in time for that critical second vaccination three weeks later. “So we’re not holding back any vaccine, meaning everybody’s just going to get their first shot and we’re going to exhaust that first supply.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.