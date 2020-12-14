Iowa electors cast presidential election votes

(WOWT) - Electoral college ballots for Nebraska and Iowa are being cast Monday alongside the rest of the nation.

Iowa electors cast their vote 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Iowa state capitol. Iowa law requires electors to cast ballots for the candidates who received the most votes in the state, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Iowa’s six electors meeting this morning to certify their votes for President and Vice-President of the United States. Governor Reynolds presides over the meeting and Secretary Pate distributes, receives and counts the ballots. Posted by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on Monday, December 14, 2020

Nebraska electors are planning to cast their ballots at 2 p.m. at the state capitol in Lincoln. Among Nebraska’s electors is Precious McKesson, the first woman, and first African-American to cast such a ballot for the state. Nebraska is one of two states splitting its electoral vote this election, with Joe Biden winning Nebraska’s 2nd District popular vote.

During his news conference Monday morning, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he thought President Trump should accept the results of today’s balloting.

“Absolutely, the president should accept the results of the electoral college vote — this is what makes it official about who the next president’s gonna be,” he said. “It’s not the media that determines who the president-elect is; it’s the electoral college that does it. So when they finish voting today, that will make it official with regard to Vice President Biden then getting enough electoral college votes to become the president-elect.”

The unofficial title of “president-elect” has always been used — by more than the news media — to describe the presumed winner of the presidential election ahead of official electoral college balloting. The designation has traditionally been based on preliminary popular vote tallies shared by election officials after polls close and counting progresses, but the title has become a point of contention for many in the nation this year as the Trump campaign has continued to fight the results unsuccessfully in several states.

