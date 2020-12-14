Advertisement

Monday Dec. 14 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 490 new cases, 2 deaths

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 490 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two new deaths.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 47,069. The previous week which ended Saturday saw a positivity rate of 28.1 percent, a decrease from 30.2 percent the previous week.

The number of deaths in Douglas County is now 401. Two men over 65 have passed.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 74 percent occupancy, with 391 beds available.

A total of 23,755 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Dec. 13 COVID-19 update
Dec. 12 COVID-19 update
Dec. 11 COVID-19 update
Dec. 10 COVID-19 update
Dec. 9 COVID-19 update
Dec. 8 COVID-19 update
Dec. 7 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speilbound —- like many other business — had to furlough a huge number of their staff earlier...
Omaha businesses react to new DHM
(MGN)
Sunday Dec. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 400 new cases
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Solid waste collection suspended
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, 150 new cases
“It’s been a busy day all throughout the Metro,” says La Vista Police Ofc. Pablo Jimenez.
La Vista Police working on special project to reduce winter weather crashes

Latest News

LIVE: Surgeon general, HHS sec. hold COVID vaccine event
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
A team of scientists, known as 'Team Halo,' has generated more than 20 million views on TikTok...
Scientists spread vaccine awareness on TikTok
A Colorado couple’s young child refused to wear a mask while on an airplane in Denver.
Family kicked off flight after toddler refuses to wear mask