Advertisement

‘I don’t want to die’: Surfer, 20, survives shark attack off Oregon coast

By KATU Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) - A 20-year-old surfer from Oregon spent several days recovering in the hospital after a shark attacked while he was catching waves with his friends.

Surviving was the only thought on 20-year-old Cole Herrington’s mind as he tried to out-paddle a shark Dec. 6 near Seaside, Oregon. The surfer and friends had been catching waves when suddenly, the shark struck from behind.

“I was trying to fight for my life and make sure I got back to the shore,” he said. “I was just kind of looking to the sky and asking God to save my life and saying, ‘I don’t want to die.’”

The shark latched onto Herrington’s leg, its razor-sharp teeth ripping deep through the booties he’d purchased earlier that day and striking his shin. He managed to make his way back to the rocks, where friends and others nearby jumped into action to try and stop the bleeding.

Herrington spent several days in the hospital and had at least two surgeries. He will need physical therapy and will likely be stuck in bed for a while, but the surfer says he’ll be back on a board as soon as possible.

It’s believed the shark that attacked Herrington was a great white.

Copyright 2020 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speilbound —- like many other business — had to furlough a huge number of their staff earlier...
Omaha businesses react to new DHM
(MGN)
Sunday Dec. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 400 new cases
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, 150 new cases
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Solid waste collection suspended
“It’s been a busy day all throughout the Metro,” says La Vista Police Ofc. Pablo Jimenez.
La Vista Police working on special project to reduce winter weather crashes

Latest News

It’s believed the shark that attacked the surfer was a great white.
Surfer bitten in leg during shark attack off Ore. coast
This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign
Fremont Santa Claus spreads cheer after rough year
Fremont Santa Claus spreads cheer after rough year
Shirley and Norman McArthur celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary after Norman, a World War...
WWII veteran celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary after COVID-19 battle