Huskers have short week to prepare for Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Like everyone else, the Nebraska coaches and players didn’t find out that they’d be playing Rutgers in week nine and that it’d be a Friday game until Sunday afternoon.

The coaches called the players in for meetings that night and held a lighter practice on Monday with continued meetings later in the day.

It’s part of the grind of this odd Big Ten football season that doesn’t include any breaks barring a canceled game due to COVID-19.

“I think all of us in the building are kind of used to taking things on the fly right now because everything has been up in the air all year,” head coach Scott Frost said.

Tight end Austin Allen said Frost and the coaches have been putting an emphasis on players taking care of their bodies.

Allen tried a yoga session on Monday that he thinks he’ll continue doing.

The team needs to recover and do it quickly because they have a potential meeting with former Husker quarterback and Nebraskan Noah Vedral on Friday.

Vedral suffered an ankle injury against Maryland on Saturday and his status for Friday’s game is not yet clear.

His former teammates are looking forward to a hopeful reunion on the field.

“Hopefully we get to see Noah there and reconnect with him a little bit,” Allen said.

Allen said he’s always been friends with Vedral and still talks to him weekly.

“Noah is still one of my best friends. I’ve played basketball with him since middle school,” Allen said.

“It’s going to be fun to poke fun at him once in a while if he does play,” linebacker Garret Nelson said.

Nelson added that he’d enjoy it if he got to hit Vedral or sack him, but it would still be “all love” after the game.

An interesting thing to consider is Vedral’s familiarity with Nebraska and if the Huskers will have to switch up some calls or try to disguise things.

“We’re going to try to make sure that we defend against anything like that as much as we can,” Frost said.

The head coach says he’s had chances to watch his former QB several times this year because they’ve had similar opponents.

Frost said Vedral’s play shows him that Vedral is who they thought he was when he was at Nebraska.

“I care a lot about Noah.. And want what’s best for him,” Frost said.

Nebraska and Rutgers play Friday at 3 p.m.

