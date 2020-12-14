Fremont’s Santa Claus spreads cheer after rough year

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont has its very own Santa Claus.

Maybe you’ve seen him handing out gifts at one of the main drags in town.

His real name is Mike Hayden.

He’s been dressing up as Saint Nick the past couple of years and handing out toys to anyone who sees him waving near 18th and Bell Streets.

On Sunday he spent hundreds of dollars on presents at Menard’s in Fremont and Omaha.

He says he does it out of the goodness of his heart because he’s had a rough year and knows what a smile can do for someone’s day.

“The last time I had on my Santa suit was when my mom passed away from cancer. And I wore the suit to the hospital and she told me not to give this up. It’s been a hard year,” he said.

He also lost his wife of nearly 25 years and other immediate family members in the past seven months.

Mike says this year’s been hard on everyone, so he’ll keep giving away presents until he runs out.

