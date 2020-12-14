Advertisement

Fremont’s Santa Claus spreads cheer after rough year

By Alex McLoon
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont has its very own Santa Claus.

Maybe you’ve seen him handing out gifts at one of the main drags in town.

His real name is Mike Hayden.

He’s been dressing up as Saint Nick the past couple of years and handing out toys to anyone who sees him waving near 18th and Bell Streets.

On Sunday he spent hundreds of dollars on presents at Menard’s in Fremont and Omaha.

He says he does it out of the goodness of his heart because he’s had a rough year and knows what a smile can do for someone’s day.

“The last time I had on my Santa suit was when my mom passed away from cancer. And I wore the suit to the hospital and she told me not to give this up. It’s been a hard year,” he said.

He also lost his wife of nearly 25 years and other immediate family members in the past seven months.

Mike says this year’s been hard on everyone, so he’ll keep giving away presents until he runs out.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer slide off of I80, other crashes also in the area.
Slick roads lead to multiple crashes along interstate in Nebraska, Iowa
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Solid waste collection suspended
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, 150 new cases
A Sarpy County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash at Hwy 370 and 200th St.
Sarpy Co. sheriff’s deputy involved in crash
Family sues Kwik Shop for selling alcohol to Omaha teen who died in crash

Latest News

Smaller health care operations say they have a lot of questions when it comes to their role in...
Questions linger over vaccine distribution for smaller operations
Speilbound —- like many other business — had to furlough a huge number of their staff earlier...
Omaha businesses react to new DHM
Sunday, December 13th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Speilbound —- like many other business — had to furlough a huge number of their staff earlier...
Businesses react to new DHM