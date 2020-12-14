Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Omaha.

CHI Health CUMC-Bergan Mercy received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine early Monday morning and began unpacking it right away and placing it into the ultra-low freezer.

CHI Health – Bergan Mercy employees unpack vials containing some of Nebraska's first COVID-19 vaccinations Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020. (Courtesy of CHI Health)

According to CHI Health, the vaccine was delivered in boxes resembling pizza deliveries. They were packed with dry ice and a tracking device.

Several vials were removed from the freezer and put into a refrigerator to prepare for use. According to CHI, the vaccine can last up to five days prior to use.

CHI Health – Bergan Mercy employees unpack vials containing some of Nebraska's first COVID-19 vaccinations Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020. (Courtesy of CHI Health)

Dr. Michael Tiese says doses may be distributed to other facilities in the area. CHI is currently working on a plan to get staff vaccinated.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.