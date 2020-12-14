Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Omaha
CHI Health working to implement state’s vaccination distribution plan
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Omaha.
CHI Health CUMC-Bergan Mercy received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine early Monday morning and began unpacking it right away and placing it into the ultra-low freezer.
According to CHI Health, the vaccine was delivered in boxes resembling pizza deliveries. They were packed with dry ice and a tracking device.
Several vials were removed from the freezer and put into a refrigerator to prepare for use. According to CHI, the vaccine can last up to five days prior to use.
Dr. Michael Tiese says doses may be distributed to other facilities in the area. CHI is currently working on a plan to get staff vaccinated.
