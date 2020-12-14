Advertisement

Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Omaha

CHI Health working to implement state’s vaccination distribution plan
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Omaha.

CHI Health CUMC-Bergan Mercy received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine early Monday morning and began unpacking it right away and placing it into the ultra-low freezer.

CHI Health – Bergan Mercy employees unpack vials containing some of Nebraska's first COVID-19...
CHI Health – Bergan Mercy employees unpack vials containing some of Nebraska's first COVID-19 vaccinations Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020.(Courtesy of CHI Health)

According to CHI Health, the vaccine was delivered in boxes resembling pizza deliveries. They were packed with dry ice and a tracking device.

Several vials were removed from the freezer and put into a refrigerator to prepare for use. According to CHI, the vaccine can last up to five days prior to use.

CHI Health – Bergan Mercy employees unpack vials containing some of Nebraska's first COVID-19...
CHI Health – Bergan Mercy employees unpack vials containing some of Nebraska's first COVID-19 vaccinations Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020.(Courtesy of CHI Health)

Dr. Michael Tiese says doses may be distributed to other facilities in the area. CHI is currently working on a plan to get staff vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speilbound —- like many other business — had to furlough a huge number of their staff earlier...
Omaha businesses react to new DHM
(MGN)
Sunday Dec. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 400 new cases
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Solid waste collection suspended
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, 150 new cases
“It’s been a busy day all throughout the Metro,” says La Vista Police Ofc. Pablo Jimenez.
La Vista Police working on special project to reduce winter weather crashes

Latest News

KFYR-TV
South Omaha Historical Grant Committee makes 2021 grant selection
CHI Health – Bergan Mercy employees unpack vials containing some of Nebraska's first COVID-19...
COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Omaha
(MGN)
Monday Dec. 14 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 490 new cases, 2 deaths
Omaha man sentenced to 165 years behind bars for string of sexual assaults