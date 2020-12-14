David’s Evening Forecast - Staying frigid to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This morning was the coldest of the season so far thanks to a blanket of snow and clear skies, with temperatures bottoming out at 8 degrees in Omaha, and 5 degrees in Lincoln. After the frigid start, gray skies and that blanket of snow kept us from warming much this afternoon. Temperatures only rebounded into the low 20s around the metro, while readings were stuck in the teens in western Iowa. Skies will remain cloudy this evening, which will help to keep temperatures up slightly from last night, though it will still be very cold. Overnight lows will fall back to around 15 by morning.

Clouds will continue to hang in our skies throughout Tuesday, keeping temperatures very chilly. We may warm few more degrees, but still only top out in the middle 20s around the metro. Light snow is expected to develop early in the day across central Nebraska and slowly spread into eastern Nebraska by the afternoon. The snow will be very light in nature, and will struggle to reach all the way to Omaha. Areas to the west of the metro have the highest chance of seeing a little more snow, with perhaps an inch of fresh snow in Columbus, Norfolk and York. Fremont and Lincoln could see a dusting to a half-inch, while the metro will likely only see a dusting at most. However, with temperatures in the teens and 20s over the last few days, any additional snow could create some slick spots.

Snow will get out of the area on Wednesday, with some sun finally returning by the afternoon. However it will stay very chilly, with highs only in the upper 20s. More sunshine is expected on Thursday, helping to warm us back into the middle 30s. Temperatures jump back into the 40s on Friday ahead of a quick moving system that could bring another light wintry mix Friday night, and a drop in temperatures for Saturday. A more substantial warm up is expected by early next week with highs near 50 by early next week.

