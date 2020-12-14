Advertisement

Amazon’s Zoox unveils autonomous electric ‘robo-taxi’

Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban...
Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An autonomous vehicle company acquired this year by Amazon has unveiled a four-person “robo-taxi,” a compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.

The carriage-style interior of the vehicle produced by Zoox Inc. has two benches that face each other. There is no steering wheel. It measures just under 12 feet long, about a foot shorter than a standard Mini Cooper.

It is among the first vehicles with bidirectional capabilities and four-wheel steering, allowing for better maneuverability. It has a top speed of 75 miles per hour.

The vehicle is being tested in the company’s base of Foster City, California, as well as Las Vegas and San Francisco, Zoox said Monday.

Zoox, based Foster City in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2014 and acquired by Amazon in June. It operates as an independent subsidiary at Amazon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speilbound —- like many other business — had to furlough a huge number of their staff earlier...
Omaha businesses react to new DHM
(MGN)
Sunday Dec. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 400 new cases
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Solid waste collection suspended
Fremont Santa Claus spreads cheer after rough year
Fremont Santa Claus spreads cheer after rough year
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, 150 new cases

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
LIVE: Biden addresses the nation after Electoral College win
New Visions Homeless Services gives hope to families in Southwest Iowa
Southwest Iowa families given a Christmas boost
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Suspect captured after child found abandoned in Southaven, Miss.
Nebraska Medicine prepares for the vaccine.
Nebraska Medicine will start vaccinating frontline workers Thursday