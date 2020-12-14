3 arrested for stealing $7k in merchandise from Council Bluffs sporting goods

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department responded to a Dicks Sporting Goods store Sunday evening for a reported theft in progress.

Upon arrival, officers observed one male and one female fleeing towards an orange Jeep parked near an emergency exit. The male was apprehended before entering the vehicle but the female along with another female in the driver seat fled.

After a pursuit, the two females were arrested at the Pacific Junction exit off I-29.

According to the release, store employees determined the suspects attempted to leave the store with $7,300 in Nike and North Face merchandise.

During an investigation, it was also determined that two of the suspects were suspected to be involved in a prior theft that involved $4,000 in merchandise.

39-year-old Diamond Price, 19-year-old Terron Maples, and 26-year-old Ke’Shawn Foster were transported to Pottawattamie County Corrections and booked for theft plus other misdemeanor charges. According to the release, additional charges for Price and Maples are possible for the previous theft.

