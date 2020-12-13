Advertisement

Omaha foster families part of Operation: Holiday Smiles

By Alex McLoon
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Foster and adoptive families are receiving gifts and meals from donors in the Omaha metro.

“Operation: Holiday Smiles,” is how one nonprofit is providing extra support to those families.

Normally the nonprofit “Share My Smile” hosts families at the First Baptist Church to open presents and enjoy a holiday dinner.

But they know they can’t spend it together this year, so they are following the trend and did a drive-thru style gathering.

The nonprofit is giving more than 250 kids gifts that were on their wish list this year.

More than 65 families will also receive holiday meals thanks to donors and community members across Nebraska and Iowa.

In a normal year, this is a celebration that brings foster families together.

We spoke with a foster mother who says this is normally a way for metro-area foster families to connect and spend time together but have to be apart this year because of the pandemic.

“The kids get a stuffed animal or a book. It’s not quite the same this year, but it’s great to see everybody’s faces and talk, wave, and smile at everybody,” said Heather Napier, a foster mother.

The nonprofit says most of these families have become familiar faces and close friends who live throughout southwest Iowa and Douglas County.

The drive-thru is wrapping up for the evening, and volunteers have served smiles to hundreds of families tonight.

