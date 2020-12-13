Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Decreasing clouds Sunday but staying chilly!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The unseasonably warm stretch of weather came to a halt Friday, with snow accumulating Friday night into Saturday morning. Most of us in the Omaha Metro and surrounding areas woke up to two to four inches of wet and heavy snowfall Saturday morning.

Snowfall reports Friday night into Saturday morning
Snowfall reports Friday night into Saturday morning(WOWT)

Snow tapered off by 9 AM Saturday, with clouds breaking up midday into the afternoon! While we saw more sunshine than expected, temperatures stayed pretty stagnant – in the upper-20s and lower-30s. Winds thankfully decreased throughout the day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies take us into Saturday night, with temperatures dropping down into the upper-teens.

We saw some melting, especially on roads and sidewalks Saturday. However, this melted liquid refroze pretty quickly by Saturday evening – leading to black ice.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day Sunday, but the fresh snow will keep highs once again in the low to possibly mid-30s. Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to plummet into the low to mid-teens Sunday night!

Clouds increase yet again Monday into Tuesday, with highs in the lower-30s through Wednesday. There is a chance for light snow flurries or a few showers, primarily west of the Omaha Metro, Tuesday. Little to no accumulation is expected for most of us.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

The extended outlook is trending mostly dry with highs warming into the upper-30s and 40s for the second half of the 10-day forecast.

Keep track of the daily and extended forecasts anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App:

https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

