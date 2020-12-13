Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Very cold night ahead with clouds increasing again Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After an unseasonably warm last few weeks, winter is here and is looking to stick around.

We started Sunday in the teens and lower-20s. Clouds were extremely stubborn, sticking with us for most of the day. This kept temperatures for snow-covered areas from warming out of the 20s. We’ll finally see clearer skies this evening and overnight, but this will cause temperatures to plummet.

Lows will likely drop into the low to mid-teens by early Monday morning. You’ll want to bundle up before you head out the door to start the workweek!

Hour by hour forecast (WOWT)

We’ll see some sunshine to kick off Monday, but clouds will increase by midday. Due to the cloud cover and snow cover, temperatures will struggle to once again warm out of the 20s for the afternoon.

Some light snow showers look to move in from the west Monday night into Tuesday. The best chance for snow will stay west of the Omaha Metro – with areas like York, Columbus, and Norfolk receiving an inch or so of snowfall. The rest of us could pick up a trace. Otherwise, clouds will hang tough with highs yet again in the upper-20s.

Most snow will stay west of the Omaha Metro Tuesday (WOWT)

We’ll start a “warming” trend for the second half of the workweek, with highs in the lower-40s possible by Friday. This will give us our best chance for some significant melting. Overall, this week is looking much more typical of December.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

