Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Very cold night ahead with clouds increasing again Monday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After an unseasonably warm last few weeks, winter is here and is looking to stick around.

We started Sunday in the teens and lower-20s. Clouds were extremely stubborn, sticking with us for most of the day. This kept temperatures for snow-covered areas from warming out of the 20s. We’ll finally see clearer skies this evening and overnight, but this will cause temperatures to plummet.

Lows will likely drop into the low to mid-teens by early Monday morning. You’ll want to bundle up before you head out the door to start the workweek!

Hour by hour forecast
Hour by hour forecast(WOWT)

We’ll see some sunshine to kick off Monday, but clouds will increase by midday. Due to the cloud cover and snow cover, temperatures will struggle to once again warm out of the 20s for the afternoon.

Some light snow showers look to move in from the west Monday night into Tuesday. The best chance for snow will stay west of the Omaha Metro – with areas like York, Columbus, and Norfolk receiving an inch or so of snowfall. The rest of us could pick up a trace. Otherwise, clouds will hang tough with highs yet again in the upper-20s.

Most snow will stay west of the Omaha Metro Tuesday
Most snow will stay west of the Omaha Metro Tuesday(WOWT)

We’ll start a “warming” trend for the second half of the workweek, with highs in the lower-40s possible by Friday. This will give us our best chance for some significant melting. Overall, this week is looking much more typical of December.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecasts anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer slide off of I80, other crashes also in the area.
Slick roads lead to multiple crashes along interstate in Nebraska, Iowa
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Solid waste collection suspended
A Sarpy County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash at Hwy 370 and 200th St.
Sarpy Co. sheriff’s deputy involved in crash
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, 150 new cases
Family sues Kwik Shop for selling alcohol to Omaha teen who died in crash

Latest News

Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Slowly decreasing clouds Sunday but staying chilly!
Sunday, December 13th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
Saturday, December 12th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast
SnOmaha Saturday morning!
Mallory’s First Alert Forecast - Snow tapering off, but impacts likely through midday Saturday