Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Chilly night ahead with clouds decreasing Sunday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The unseasonably warm stretch of weather came to a halt Friday, with snow accumulating Friday night into Saturday morning. Most of us in the Omaha Metro and surrounding areas woke up to two to four inches of wet and heavy snowfall.

Snowfall reports Friday night into Saturday morning
Snowfall reports Friday night into Saturday morning(WOWT)

Snow tapered off by 9 AM Saturday, with clouds breaking up midday into the afternoon! While we saw more sunshine than expected, temperatures stayed pretty stagnant – in the upper-20s and lower-30s. Winds thankfully decreased throughout the day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies take us into Saturday night, with temperatures dropping down into the upper-teens. Patchy fog is possible.

Hour by hour forecast
Hour by hour forecast(WOWT)

Clouds will decrease throughout the day Sunday, but the fresh snow will keep highs once again in the low to mid-30s. Lows will drop back into the teens.

Clouds increase Monday into Tuesday, with highs in the lower-30s through Wednesday. Snow looks to stay off to the west of the WOWT viewing area Tuesday.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

The extended outlook is trending mostly dry with highs warming into the upper-30s and 40s for the second half of the 10-day forecast.

Keep track of the daily and extended forecasts anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Snowfall Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - First Alert Day as snow develops and adds up tonight

