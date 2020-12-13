La Vista Police working on special project to reduce winter weather crashes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -First responders have been hard at work responding to crashes since Friday evening.

When snowstorms like the one we saw Friday into Saturday roll into the metro, first responders see numerous crashes that could have been easily prevented.

Now, the La Vista Police Department has been hard at work on a project to reduce the number of crashes they see during the winter months.

“It’s been a busy day all throughout the Metro,” says La Vista Police Ofc. Pablo Jimenez.

Officers with the la vista police dept. say there were numerous reasons for the crashes Saturday.

One of the main issues was snow-covered traffic lights.

“Most of the causes today were people not paying attention to the lights. Some of the lights are covered with snow but if you’re looking at them, you’ll be able to see whether they are red or they are green,” says ofc. Jimenez.

La Vista police officers say this time of year they notice an uptick in crashes.

“The best time for people to get into accidents is during the winter. We were kind of spoiled all year. We didn’t have a lot of bad weather and people tend to forget how to drive in the snow,” says Ofc. Jimenez.

Because of that, la vista police have made it their mission to educate drivers.

They have been planning a project for months—creating videos to educate citizens.

Officers are posting them on all of their social media pages in hopes of reaching as many people as possible in a socially distant way.

“It’s more of safe drivers through the winter program. Right now, we just had our first big snow of the year so we just want to remind everyone to take precautions when you’re driving and what you need to do to prepare your vehicle for winter,” says ofc. Jimenez.

Each video features tips but the overall message is to help save lives.

“The worst thing you can do, especially during the holidays, is to lose a loved one, a family member or a friend because you were not paying attention. You don’t want to go out and hurt somebody behind the wheel of your car and you also don’t want to lose anybody so here at the la vista police dept we are asking people to slow down a little bit, take your time give yourself more stopping distance so we can all enjoy the holidays,” says ofc. Jimenez.

