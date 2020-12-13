Advertisement

Amateur codebreakers crack Zodiac Killer’s cipher

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An international team of amateur codebreakers have solved a 51-year-old cipher, or coded message, sent by the Zodiac Killer.

The Zodiac Killer terrorized Northern California with a string of murders in the late ’60s, taunting police with coded messages sent to newspapers.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports a team in the U.S., Australia and Belgium were able to unscramble what is known as the killer’s “340 cipher.”

According to the team’s leader, the message says: “I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me.”

The Zodiac Killer went on to say he’s not afraid of the gas chamber, because he thinks the people he killed will be his slaves in the afterlife.

Investigators had hoped that the Zodiac Killer would reveal his name in one of the ciphers.

The FBI confirmed Friday that the 340 cipher had indeed been cracked by private citizens, and that the case is still active.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer slide off of I80, other crashes also in the area.
Slick roads lead to multiple crashes along interstate in Nebraska, Iowa
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Solid waste collection suspended
Family sues Kwik Shop for selling alcohol to Omaha teen who died in crash
A Sarpy County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash at Hwy 370 and 200th St.
Sarpy Co. sheriff’s deputy involved in crash
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, 150 new cases

Latest News

Smaller health care operations say they have a lot of questions when it comes to their role in...
Questions linger over vaccine distribution for smaller operations
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Decreasing clouds Sunday but staying chilly!
Sunday, December 13th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida’s Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court