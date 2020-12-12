Solid waste collection suspended

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The winter weather is causing further delays for trash pickup throughout the metro.

According to a release from the Public Works Department, any reported missed collections of garbage and recycling this week scheduled to be picked up on Saturday, Dec. 12, has been suspended because of weather conditions.

The release goes on to say this is just for areas that garbage and recycling have not been picked up this week and the resident reported their cart hadn’t been collected.

Due to the weather delay, now all reported missed carts will be picked up on Monday, Dec. 14.

Public Works recommends that carts are not covered in snow so they are clearly visible by FCC Environmental Services.

Missed collections may be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7:00 PM on the normal collection day.

