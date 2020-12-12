Slick roads lead to multiple crashes along interstate

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - ****UPDATE**** One lane of I80 WB is now back open at Madison Ave.

Council Bluffs police are responding to multiple accidents along I80 this morning, two involving semi tractor trailers.

The first is at the Madison Ave. exit, where a semi and trailer jack-knifed. It appears the back part of the trailer is hanging off of the interstate bridge.

According to CBPD, the interstate is completely blocked from Madison Ave to Mall Dr. heading westbound.

The next accident is also on I80, this time at mile marker 5 near Valley View Dr.

Pictures from Council Bluffs police show a semi tractor trailer slide down the embankment, crashed through a guardrail and finally came to a stop.

The interstate is blocked in both directions on this accident.

No injuries were reported in either accident.

CBPD urges people to drive slow because roads are slick this morning.

