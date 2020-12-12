Advertisement

Scientists discover new, iridescent snake in Vietnam

A snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to...
A snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to scientists.(Smithsonian and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists researching biodiversity in the jungles of Vietnam stumbled upon an undiscovered species: an iridescent snake.

Its scales change from shades of blues and greens in the light.

The snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to scientists.

The group says this species could carry vital information about snake evolution.

Scientists brought the specimen to the Smithsonian where they sampled and sequenced the snake’s DNA. It will soon be sent back to Vietnam.

Researchers from the Smithsonian and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology published their findings in the journal Copeia on Monday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricketts loosening Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions
Nebraska hospitals are preparing to start vaccinating their staff as soon as shipments of the...
Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination plan includes inmates, homeless in Phase 1C
The Omaha Police arrested two suspected package thieves Thursday night and remind the public to...
Omaha Police arrest porch pirates, remind shoppers to be aware
Snowfall Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - First Alert Day as snow develops and adds up tonight
Family sues Kwik Shop for selling alcohol to Omaha teen who died in crash

Latest News

Smaller health care operations say they have a lot of questions when it comes to their role in...
Questions linger over vaccine distribution for smaller operations
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Solid waste collection suspended
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Wisconsin lawmakers withhold funds to counties for recount