Saturday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, 150 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported nine more deaths and 150 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Six women ranging in age from 50 to their 90s have passed and three men from ages 60 to their 90s have died. The number of deaths in Douglas County is now 399.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy, with 282 beds available.

The new community total is 46,179 positive cases. A total of 22,952 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

You may not be cheering on the #Huskers in the same room because of #Covid19, but staying connected to your friends and family will help beat the #WinterBlues! #DoRightRightNow pic.twitter.com/Q9woTwIKMh — DouglasCoHealthDept (@HealthDouglasCo) December 12, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.