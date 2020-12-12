Advertisement

Saturday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, 150 new cases

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported nine more deaths and 150 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Six women ranging in age from 50 to their 90s have passed and three men from ages 60 to their 90s have died. The number of deaths in Douglas County is now 399.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy, with 282 beds available.

The new community total is 46,179 positive cases. A total of 22,952 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Dec. 11 COVID-19 update
Dec. 10 COVID-19 update
Dec. 9 COVID-19 update
Dec. 8 COVID-19 update
Dec. 7 COVID-19 update
Dec. 6 COVID-19 update
Dec. 5 COVID-19 update
Dec. 4 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricketts loosening Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions
The Omaha Police arrested two suspected package thieves Thursday night and remind the public to...
Omaha Police arrest porch pirates, remind shoppers to be aware
Nebraska hospitals are preparing to start vaccinating their staff as soon as shipments of the...
Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination plan includes inmates, homeless in Phase 1C
Family sues Kwik Shop for selling alcohol to Omaha teen who died in crash
Snowfall Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - First Alert Day as snow develops and adds up tonight

Latest News

Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
Hospitals prepare for vaccine storage
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving
White House threatens to oust FDA head if vaccine not authorized Friday.
White House pressures FDA chief to authorize COVID vaccine