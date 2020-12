GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash this morning.

According to dispatch, the deputy was responding to a crash at Hwy 370 and 200th St. when another vehicle slide into the deputy.

6 News confirmed the deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both cars were towed from the scene.

