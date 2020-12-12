Oriental Trading puts a personal touch on Christmas deliveries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is the day to get your online shopping done.

After today, you’ll risk some hefty fees for on-time delivery or gifts showing up late for Christmas.

But, now an Omaha- based company is stepping in to make sure customers get their packages on time and in a festive way.

The Oriental Trading Company ships more than a million packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas. But the pandemic has slowed down the delivery process.

The CEO and president of Oriental Trading is giving his time to help with that.

Steve Mendlik, CEO and president of Oriental Trading Company said, “We’ve decided here in the Omaha market we’re gonna deliver some of those packages ourselves so that we’re able to take care of our customers as well as we can.”

On this day, Steve Mendlik’s route consists of 17 stops at 17 houses.

He walks up to their front doorstep, hand-delivering their package.

Michelle Johnson, director of corporate communications said, “This year getting to deliver a package, see that customer, see that excitement on their face has just been really really special.”

Johnson says this type of fun and festive way to deliver the packages is what the Omaha-based company is all about.

“It’s super cool to work for a company where our mission is to make life more fun and so we’ve that in every day,” said Johnson.

“The team has absolutely loved it. They enjoy getting the chance to do things and get their hands on the product and get away from the computer screens. It’s been a fun new kind of experience for us. I think it’s something we can do again.”

Although they were in wet and cold weather, Mendlik said it was worth it.

